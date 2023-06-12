Home

Chaos At Mumbai Airport After Flight Delays Amid Rain, Strong Winds Due To Cyclone Biparjoy

Several passengers complained of flight delays as rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Biparjoy affected operations at the Mumbai airport.

Air India, in a statement, said inclement weather conditions have led to the delays and cancellation of flights. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Chaos ensued at the Mumbai Airport as several flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions amid Cyclone Biparjoy. Several passengers complained of flight delays as rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Biparjoy affected operations at the Mumbai airport.

Air India, in a statement, said inclement weather conditions have led to the delays and cancellation of flights. “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions,” Air India said.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) June 11, 2023

@IndiGo6E flight in runway for last 45 min 6E5262.. ppl aren’t complaining either as it’s very common in Indigo nowadays.. y d he’ll u start boarding if u can’t take off in 20min from boarding gate closure @DGCAIndia — Ashok Kumar (@0aa794d102e44fd) June 12, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy | Latest Updates

The cyclone intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to make landfall between Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15.

The Union home secretary chaired a meeting of the National Executive Committee to review the preparedness of the central ministries, agencies and the government of Gujarat to deal with the impending cyclone, a ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Disaster Management Act, the National Executive Committee is responsible for implementing various policies and plans related to disaster management in the country.

Adequate numbers of teams and assets of the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts.

