New Delhi: With Cyclone Nisarga gaining strength and heavy rains lashing parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, citizens have been asked to take utmost precautions. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday evening, urged people to not come out of their houses. Prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, the office of the commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai, said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged people to stay at home during the rainfall. "But if for some avoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry a hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed," it said.

The IMD has also issued a list of dos and don'ts

1. Follow live updates on mausam.imd.gov.in, or download trusted cyclone warning apps on your phone. (Here are some trusted third party apps – Accuweather, Cyclocane)

2. Keep your mobile phones and other necessary electrical gadgets charged as the power supply may falter during the cyclone.

3. Keep an emergency kit (medicines, antiseptics, bandages for cuts and wounds, torchlight and extra batteries etc) handy, especially if you reside near coastal areas.

4. If your house is very close to the coast, leave it before the onset of the storm.

When the cyclone makes landfall,

5. Switch off all electrical mains, gas supply as a precautionary measure.

6. Keep all doors and windows closed.

7. In case you’re out on the road, watch out for broken electric poles, wires, and other sharp objects.

With the cyclone set to make landfall on Wednesday, Maharashtra and Gujarat activated their disaster response mechanism, deploying NDRF teams and evacuating people from areas likely to be hit.

The two western states, already battling a raging pandemic, which has put their health infrastructure under severe strain, opened new fronts to tackle the fallout of the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to their chief ministers on Tuesday and assured them all possible help from the Centre. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of Maharashtra for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

An alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891. Mumbai experienced severe floods in 2005, and more recently in 2017 and 2019, but none of them was due to cyclones.