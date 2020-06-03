Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: A week after Cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal, Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coastline as expected on Wednesday at about 1 PM. An alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: If Driving, Carry Hammer, Says Mumbai Civic Body | Check Dos And Don'ts List

1. The cyclone comes when the state is fighting its worst battle against COVID-19. Evacuation of COVID-19 patients before the cyclone hits is a big challenge. The state has the highest number of cases in the country. Town planning authority MMRDA said nearly 150 patients at its COVID facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai were shifted as a precaution ahead of the cyclone.

2. Major damage to coastal crops is expected in Maharashtra, apart from usual damage a cyclone is generally associated with.

3. Mumbai, particularly, has never been hit by a cyclone since 1891. Mumbai experienced severe floods in 2005, and more recently in 2017 and 2019, but none of them was due to cyclones.

4. Generally, cyclones become weaker as they approach the land. But this time, Mumbai city is right on the track of the cyclone when it is predicted to have wind gusts of up to 80 kmph.

5. Every year, monsoon brings testing times for Mumbai. This year, it just got advanced with the advent of Nisarga