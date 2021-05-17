Mumbai: At least six persons were killed in Maharashtra’s Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ while three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea, a government statement and officials said on Monday. Of the six, three persons died in Raigad district, a sailor in Sindhudurg district while two persons were killed in Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar after trees fell on them, in Thane district, officials said. Two boats anchored at the Anandwadi harbour in Sindhudurg district capsized, an official statement said, adding seven sailors were on board the two vessels. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Landfall Process Begins Near Gujarat Coast, to Continue for Next Two Hours | LIVE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm. As Mumbai and other coastal areas continued to be battered with heavy rains, over 12,000 people were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas. These include 8,380 people in Raigad, 3,896 in Ratnagiri and 144 in Sindhudurg districts.

Winds blew at 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast, civic officials said. The highest wind speed of 108 km per hour was recorded at the Colaba observatory in the afternoon, said Shubhangi Bhute, senior director, IMD Mumbai.

Meanwhile, gusty winds uprooted many trees in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai during the day, leaving many houses damaged. Hoardings fell at many places, officials said, adding that electricity poles were also uprooted. At least 13 houses in Palghar district were partially damaged during the day. Palghar collector Manik Gursal said the cyclone alert in the district was in force till 8 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)