Mumbai: In the wake of Cyclone Tuktae, the operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain suspended from 11 am till 2 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert. "The operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 11 am local time to 2 pm local time of May 17," CSMIA said in a notification.

Besides, Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will also remain closed to commute till the further update. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked commuters to take alternate routes. Local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said.

As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said, adding that this was a "prompt decision" taken for the safety of commuters.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday. According to civic officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy were on alert as Cyclone Tauktae intensified to a very severe cyclonic storm and was passing close to Mumbai.

Six flood rescue teams of the Mumbai fire brigade were deployed at chowpatties and five temporary shelters each were kept ready in 24 civic wards of the city to shift citizens there if required, they said.

(With agency inputs)