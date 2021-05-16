Mumbai: The coronavirus vaccination drive will remain completely closed in Mumbai for the third day on May 17, 2021 (Monday) in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae. The vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. Also Read - Very Heavy Rains Likely in Mumbai, Thane as Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies

According to the IMD, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and is very likely to reach the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross it between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday announced that there would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16 considering the India Meteorological Department’s cyclone warning.

A BMC official had earlier said that the civic body has shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure in view of the warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city.

Meanwhile, Chahal also said the central government has issued directions to maintain a gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. Hence, nobody except health care workers and frontline workers will be eligible for the second Covishield dose at present as vaccination for other categories had commenced on March 1.

“Due to this change, the civic body has decided to extend the walk-in (vaccination) facility for citizens above 60 years of age for the first Covishield dose during May 18- 20,” he said.