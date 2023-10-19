Home

‘Cyclone Tej’ Alert In Mumbai: Next 2 Days Crucial, Warns IMD; City To Witness Cooler Nights | Weather Forecast

Cyclone Tej in Mumbai: Mumbai is on cyclone alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra city due to a possible cyclonic storm that is expected to develop in the Arabian Sea. As of now there is no cyclone in the Arabian Sea but weather experts are monitoring a low-pressure area that could develop into a cyclone in the next few days. If Cyclone Tej does form, it is likely to affect the weather in Mumbai, Pune and South Konkan regions.

The IMD’s weather update outlined that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours. This low-pressure area has the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Arabian Sea around October 21. If a tropical storm is formed in the Indian seas, it will be called “Tej”, according to a formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

A low pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea in the morning of 18th october. To move West-Northwestwards and intensify into a Depression around 21st october. pic.twitter.com/2NEvxANrFo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2023

Mumbai to brace for cooler nights

As a side effect of the cyclonic disturbance, night temperatures in Mumbai and other places in the state are expected to dip to a cooler 22-23 degree Celsius.

Neighboring city Pune will also experience a decrease in temperatures, with forecasts showing a range of 16-17 degree Celsius around October 22-25. South Konkan, on the other hand, may witness rainfall due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, the highest mercury level in the month of October so far this year. The Santacruz observatory of the IMD, which tracks temperature and other weather parameters for Mumbai’s suburbs, recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius temperature, the weather forecasting agency had said.

On the other hand, the Colaba observatory, which tracks temperature and other meteorological parameters for the island city, registered a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

Blanket of mist envelops Mumbai

A blanket of mist enveloped Mumbai on Wednesday, pushing the city’s air to the moderate’ category on the Air Quality Index (AQI). The phenomenon has been there for the last three to four days, said officials.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-managed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), at 6 pm on Wednesday, the PM10 level in Mumbai’s air was 143 as against 122 in Delhi.

Cyclones in Arabian Sea

Cyclones in the Arabian Sea have a history of uncertain tracks and timelines, according to Skymet Weather.

Once the cyclones are over the central parts of the Arabian Sea, their preferred track is towards Somalia, the Gulf of Aden, Yemen, and Oman. However, on a few occasions, these cyclones take a detour and head towards the Gujarat and Pakistan coastline, Skymet said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

