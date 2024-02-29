Home

Dawood Ibrahim Close Aide Abdul Karim Tunda Aka Dr Bomb Acquitted In 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Case

In the 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts Case, the main accused 'Abdul Karim Tunda' has been acquitted by TADA Court.

Abdul Karim Tunda (File Photo)

New Delhi: A series of 12 terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 12, 1993 killing more than 250 people and injuring close to 1,500 people. The attacks were coordinated by India’s most-wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, the leader of D-Company. Today, in a major development with respect to the 31 years old case, the main accused, Abdul Karim Tunda, also known as ‘Dr Bomb’ has been acquitted by the Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) Court in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Abdul Karim Tunda has been a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Who is Abdul Karim Tanda, what was the case filed and why has the TADA Court acquitted the alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist, read to know details…

Abdul Karim Tunda Acquitted In 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on Thursday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. The court acquitted Tunda due to a lack of evidence. Advocate Shafqat Sultani of Tunda said that the CBI failed to present any strong evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda.

Here’s What Main Accused’s Lawyer Has To Say

“Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all sections and all acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act,” Advocate Sultani told reporters.

#WATCH | Advocate Shafqat Sultani says, “Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all Sections and all Acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway… https://t.co/1zHBSGON4u pic.twitter.com/9V1k7Z11I0 — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

The CBI had accused Tunda of being the mastermind behind the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. “We had been saying from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent…Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted and the quantum of the sentence will be pronounced shortly,” he added. The charges were framed against Tunda, and two other accused, identified as Irfan alias Pappu and Hamiruddin, for orchestrating the blasts in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993.

Who Is Abdul Karim Tunda Aka ‘Dr Bomb’?

The main accused Abdul Karim Tunda is also known as ‘Dr Bomb’ because of his bomb-making skills. Now in his 80s, Abdul Karim Tunda was close to Dawood Ibrahim and is currently serving a life sentence after conviction in the 1996 Bomb Blast Case; he is an accused in several bomb blast cases.

(Inputs from ANI)

