Mumbai: Days after the Mumbai rape case came to limelight and the victim died, Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed 'Nirbhaya Squad' for the safety of women in the city. Under this initiative, a women's safety cell will be set up at every police station. Moreover, the Nirbhaya squad will include one woman officer of PSI or ASI rank, one female and one male constable and a driver.

Giving further details, Mumbai Police said that the Additional Commissioner of Police of the Regional Division should convene a meeting of the Nirbhaya Squad in the first week of every month to review the safety of women.

Issuing a circular, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that patrolling will be intensified in areas where the occurrence of crime against women is more likely.

The instructions came in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka last week, which bore some similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya’ gang-rape case of Delhi.

How will Nirbhaya Squad function?