Mumbai: Days after the Mumbai rape case came to limelight and the victim died, Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ for the safety of women in the city. Under this initiative, a women’s safety cell will be set up at every police station. Moreover, the Nirbhaya squad will include one woman officer of PSI or ASI rank, one female and one male constable and a driver.Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Accused Has Confessed To Crime, Says CP Nagrale; Weapon Recovered
Giving further details, Mumbai Police said that the Additional Commissioner of Police of the Regional Division should convene a meeting of the Nirbhaya Squad in the first week of every month to review the safety of women. Also Read - 'Disgrace To Humanity': Mumbai Rape Victim Dies Of Injuries, Accused Charged With Murder | Roundup
Issuing a circular, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that patrolling will be intensified in areas where the occurrence of crime against women is more likely. Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Uddhav Govt Promises Fast-Track Trial, Asks Officials To Expedite Probe | Key Points
The instructions came in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka last week, which bore some similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya’ gang-rape case of Delhi.
How will Nirbhaya Squad function?
- At every police station, there will be a ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ or special women’s safety cell, the commissioner said. It will consist of a woman assistant inspector or sub-inspector, a woman constable, a male constable and a driver.
- The `Mobile-5′ vehicle of each police station will be assigned to this squad. Each station has a fixed number of `Mobile’ patrolling vehicles at its disposal.
- The Nirbhaya squads will undergo two-day training. Among other things they will be trained to collect intelligence from areas where girls hostels, children’s shelter homes and orphanages are located.
- Under an initiative named as ‘Saksham’, police will offer counseling to the victims of sexual harassment/ assault.
- The police stations will also identify areas/places under their jurisdiction where crime against women is more prevalent. Isolated spots near slums, gardens, schools, colleges, theaters and malls can be added to this list. Once such places are identified, patrolling routes should be planned accordingly.
- The commissioner added that the police should also help women who are commuting alone on roads at late hours and arrange vehicle to take such a woman to her destination if she requests.
- A list of senior citizen women living in the area should be made and police should visit them during patrolling to hear their grievances. There should also be a `Nirbhaya complaint box’ at every school, college and hostel where girls or women can put in their complaints.