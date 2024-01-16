Home

Dead Mouse In Mumbai Barbeque Nation’s Veg Meal Lands Uttar Pradesh Lawyer In Hospital

When hunger struck, he placed his dinner order for a veg meal box with the Worli outlet of Barbeque Nation.

Barbeque Nation Veg Meal: Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has earned itself the monikers “City Of Dreams” and “Mayanagri” for a variety of reasons. But in this case, it became a “nightmare” of sorts for a lawyer who had travelled to the metropolitan from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Rajeev Shukla, the man in question here, allegedly received a vegetarian meal parcel from Barbeque Nation which contained a dead mouse. This was shared via his social media posts.

Rajeev Shukla, 35, an advocate, arrived in Mumbai to move around and explore the city. When hunger struck, he placed his dinner order for a veg meal box with the Worli outlet of Barbeque Nation, an upscale diner frequented by the rich and famous costing around Rs 641, on 8 January.

As he consumed a major portion of the veg meal, he noticed a dead mouse in it and as a result, suffered food poisoning and had to be admitted to the BMC’s BYL Nair Hospital where he spent over three days under treatment.

He raised the issue with the Barbeque Nation and apprised them of the situation.

Shukla claimed that the Nagpada Police Station was not lodging the FIR against Barbeque Nation and shared his ordeal on social media.

He posted on X: “I Rajeev shukla (pure vegetarian) from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th Jan’24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that a contained dead mouse, hospitalised for 75 plus hours. complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police station yet. Please help .”

— rajeev shukla (@shukraj) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the news agency IANS reported that Rajeev Shukla said, “I wanted to explore Mumbai and so I did, coming all the way from Prayagraj but possibly, this might be my last trip. I am a Brahmin and a pure vegetarian, but when my Barbeque Nation order arrived, it gave me the shock of my life. The food contained a dead rat and cockroaches. I suffered food poisoning and got admitted to Nair hospital.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.