Dead Rat Found In Food At Mumbai Restaurant; Case Filed Against Manager, Chef

A dead rat was found in food at a restaurant in Mumbai and in their complaint, a senior bank manager and his friend said they were shocked to find a piece of 'rat meat' in the chicken dish they had ordered.

Restaurant manager Vivian Sequeira said it is an old restaurant and no such incident was reported in the 22 years of its existence.

Mumbai: Bandra police arrested two cooks and a manager of an upscale restaurant in Mumbai after a dead rat was found in the food on Monday. However, the three were released on bail on Tuesday, TOI reported. In the meantime, an advocate for the restaurant stated that the complaint was filed after the complainants’ bid to extort money failed and was aimed at tarnishing image of the restaurant.

@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at #papaPanchodadhaba near Pali naka Bandra West . No manager or owner is ready to listen . We called police and 100 as well . No Help yet . @mumbaimirror @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/YRJ4NW0Wyk — Stay_Raw (@AMINKHANNIAZI) August 13, 2023

While eating, they found that a piece of meat tasted different and after a closer look, they found a small dead rat in the food.

After Singh asked the restaurant manager about the incident, he gave an evasive response and after which Anurag Singh lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station.

After the complaint was filed, the Bandra Police arrested the cooks and the manager who were later released on bail surety.

The incident was reported at around 10.15 pm on Sunday when banker Anurag Singh (40) from Goregaon (East) and his friend Amin Khan (40) were dining at the eatery.

Police said, the cooks of the restaurant Narayan Das and Sanjeev Kar, and manager Vivian Sequeira were booked under IPC sections for adulteration of food or drink intended for sale, an act endangering life or personal safety of others, and common intention.

Bandra police senior inspector Sanjay Marathe told TOI that the food plate in which the rat piece was found has been sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for examination and the manager and cook were arrested.

However, manager Vivian Sequeira said it is an old restaurant and no such incident was reported in the 22 years of its existence.

Saying that he was not at the restaurant when dinner was served, he said he headed home but returned to attend to the query. “The two customers were heavily drunk and the server spotted them consuming ‘miniatures’ (alcohol bottles) which they objected to since we do not serve alcohol. The two intentionally complained to extort money from us. The food is checked and microwaved so such a thing never happens,” he said.

