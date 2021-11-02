Delgur Bypolls Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Deglur assembly constituency of Maharashtra’s seat in Nanded is currently underway. This assembly constituency went to the polls last week and the result will be announced later today by the Election Commission. On the voting day, Deglur recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.33% till 7 pm, 60.92 per cent turnout till 5 PM and 48.47% till 3 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app informed. There were 298,353 registered voters, while the election machinery had set up 412 polling booths. The election to the Assembly constituency in Nanded in central Maharashtra was necessitated because of the death of the sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar in April this year. Congress’s Jitesh Antapurkar, who has been fielded as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, is facing BJP’s Subhash Sabne and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Uttam Ingole.Also Read - Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Constituencies in 13 States Today Amid Covid-19 Protocols. Check Full List Here

Here are the live updates for Delgur Bypolls:

10:30 am: Congress' Jitesh Antapurkar- 4,216 BJP's Subhash Sabne – 2,592

10: 15 am: Jitesh Antapurkar is leading against BJP with a margin of 1,624 votes. Also Read - Maharashtra Bypolls: Voters Allege EVM Malfunction, Say Votes Cast Going to BJP Automatically

10:00 am: Congress candidate Jitesh Antapurkar is currently leading from the seat against BJP.