Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Stretch To Be Inaugurated By PM Tomorrow | 11 Facts To Know About India’s Longest Expressway

This is the first expressway in India and also Asia to accommodate animal overpasses, underpasses.

India's Longest Expressway To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: 11 Facts To Know About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (PC: Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

Mumbai: A stretch of India’s longest expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, February 12. The Sohna-Dausa stretch in the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is likely to be open for traffic from Tuesday onwards. This 1,386-km expressway will connect Delhi and Mumbai and reduce the travel time to from 24 hours to around 12 hours. Travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will be brought down to 2 hours once PM Modi inaugurates the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the expressway on Sunday.

We must do good for wildlife preservation. For the shielding of Wildlife Habitats, we are constructing overpasses, underpasses, and boundary walls on the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expresssway.#BuildingTheNation #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/Qa8WIUW9Rv — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 10, 2023

Once the entire work is complete, it will becomes India’s longest expressway that will bring several cities closer pertaining to travel time.

Delhi-Mumbai Express: 10 Facts To Know

There would be 40+ major interchanges to provide connectivity to Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Surat, and a 3-meter wide dedicated corridor for laying Utility lines including Optical Fiber Cables, Pipelines and solar power generation. The expressway facilitates Rain Water Harvesting in 500m the interval at over 2,000+ water recharge points, and also having an automated traffic management system. Delhi Mumbai Expressway is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It enhances the connectivity between India’s National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai. The 8-Lane access-controlled greenfield expressway would be built with alignment optimization to reduce travel time to 12 hrs from 24 hrs. Also in future it can be expanded to 12 lanes. 12 lakh tons of steel are to be used for the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway which is equivalent to 50 Howrah Bridges. 15,000-hectare land has been acquired along five states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. There will be 94 wayside amenities to improve the commuter experience on the expressway. The project is going to generate 10 crore man-days of employment. This is the first expressway that developed with a 21-meter median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion, transport minister Nitin Gadkari said. There will be a state-of-the-art automated traffic management system on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This is the first expressway in India and also Asia to accommodate animal overpasses, underpasses. It has been aligned to minimise the impact in Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary.

