Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Surat Stretch To Open By March, E-Way To Fully Operational By 2025; Check Details

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is poised to be India's longest expressway, cutting the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 13 hours and shortening the distance by 130 km.

New Delhi: The Delhi-Surat segment of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is scheduled to commence operations by March this year with two additional stretches of over 300 km nearing completion. As per a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) document, a 100 km section between Vadodara and Ankleshwar is nearly completed and is poised for inauguration. Another 205 km stretch between Lalsot and Jhalawar is moving towards completion, contributing to the overall progress along the route.

The entire stretch up to Mumbai, except for Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) connectivity, is anticipated to be completed by December. The JNPT connectivity is projected to be in place by March next year. Currently, 67% of the 1,386 km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has seen construction progress, with completion expected by mid-2025.

On Friday, Road Transport and Highways secretary Anurag Jain said the ministry is aiming to start the Delhi-Surat section by March. “Only a small part in Rajasthan (8 km tunnel) will not be ready. An old existing road can be used for that stretch. So, we will have Delhi-Surat connectivity (through Delhi-Mumbai expressway) by March,” Jain said, adding that the entire Delhi-Mumbai section can be expected for traffic movement by December.

Across the length of the expressway, work is 100% completed on 19 packages making up for 563 km. This included the two stretches already opened for the public in 2023 – one between Sohna and Lalsot (247 km) and another between Jhalawar and Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat Border (245 km). Further, another 176 km of the stretch — 63 km in Gujarat and 113 km in Rajasthan — is more than 95% completed, the ministry document shows, according to a report in News18.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai, passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. With a development cost of around Rs 1 lakh crore, it is poised to be India’s longest expressway, cutting the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 13 hours and shortening the distance by 130 km. Besides that, the expressway will lead to considerable fuel savings, better ride quality and safety over the existing NH-48 (old NH-8) highway.

