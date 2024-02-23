Home

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Reduces Travel Time, Check Routes, Sections And Other Details

The Delhi Mumbai Expressway is aimed at cutting down the travel time between the two busiest cities of India. Check routes, sections and other important details...

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Section

New Delhi: The busiest and most popular cities of India would definitely include the national capital New Delhi and the financial capital of the nation, Mumbai. On road, these two cities are 1,408 KM apart and to cover this distance by road, is a tedious task, because of the heavy Mumbai Traffic and Delhi Traffic. Cutting short this approximately 25-hour-long travel time by a significant margin, is the eight-lane Delhi Mumbai Expressway or the Delhi Mumbai National Corridor (NH-48 Section of the Golden Quadrilateral). Know in detail, the distance, routes and other important details of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway…

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Distance

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Mumbai Expressway is an eight-lane expressway which connects the two most prominent cities of the country. The Delhi Mumbai Expressway is 1,350 KM long and the foundation stone for this project was laid by the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 9, 2019. The Delhi Mumbai Expressway starts from Gurgaon, Haryana and culminates in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Complete Route

Speaking of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway Route, it crosses a total of five states, namely, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Starting in Gurgaon (Haryana), the Delhi Mumbai Expressway goes through Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Vadodara (Gujarat) and then reaches Mumbai (Maharashtra). It enhances connectivity with cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore and Vadodara.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Sections

Apart from the Delhi Mumbai Expressway Distance and Route, also take a look at the sections of this expressway. The Delhi Mumbai Expressway Section 1 is DND Faridabad-KMP Route of 49 KM, the Delhi Mumbai Expressway Section 2 is Sohna-KMP-Vadodara Route of 845 KM, the Delhi Mumbai Expressway Section 3 is Vadodara-Virar Route of 356 KM and the Delhi Mumbai Expressway Section 4 is Virar-JNPT Route of 92 KM.

