Mumbai: Despite a high COVID-19 positivity rate, at least 95 per cent of beds are vacant or the hospitalisation in Maharashtra is lesser compared to the second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The statement comes amid the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, and Maharashtra being one of the states to report the highest number of fresh cases.Also Read - Maharashtra, Karnataka, 4 Others Among 'States of Concern', Centre Rushes Teams To Review Situation

“There is 95 per cent of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5 per cent of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment.” Also Read - Schools In Maharashtra For Classes 1-12 to Reopen From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad

Tope also said that the positivity rate in the state stands at 23.5 per cent but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik and Nanded are reporting a higher positive rate than the state average.

“The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 23.5% but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Nanded have a much higher positive rate,” he said.

He also said that over 50 per cent of teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 new deaths, while more than 52,000 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said.

The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago, when the state had reported 43,697 cases. The state now has 2,58,569 active cases.

Currently, 24,21,501 people are in home quarantine and another 3,391 in institutional quarantine, the department said.