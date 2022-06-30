Maharashtra Govt Formation: Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took oath as Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Fadnavis will join the state government on the request of BJP president JP Nadda. Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the Maharashtra government on the request of BJP chief JP Nadda.” He further tweeted, that Fadnavis’s decision shows his sense of service towards the people of Maharashtra.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Who Gets Shiv Sena?

Eknath Shinde took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier today, while talking to news agency ANI, BJP President JP Nadda said, "BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra."

#WATCH | “…BJP’s central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..,” BJP national president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/Gxmt4zurym — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Fadnavis had earlier said that he will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly. On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove his majority.