Mumbai: Just hours after Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik pointed a finger at the BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that ‘he appears to be the mastermind’ of the illegal drugs trade in Maharashtra, the latter called the claims “laughable” and hit back at the NCP leader. Addressing a media briefing, the former chief minister said that he is just waiting for Diwali to be over to drop a bomb about the minister’s relations with the criminal underworld. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis wrote, “Nawab Malik attempted a ‘Fuska Fataka’, but now, after Diwali, I will bring a Bomb! I will expose Nawab Malik’s underworld links and will send all evidence to Shri Sharad Pawar ji too.”Also Read - BREAKING: One Dead After House Collapses in Thane's Shilphata, Rescue Ops Underway

Fadnavi’s reaction came soon after Malik sought to link the BJP with an alleged narcotics dealer by tweeting the latter’s photograph with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis. In a series of tweets, Malik, who has been targeting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it raided a cruise ship last month and claimed to have seized drugs onboard, posted a photograph of Amruta Fadnavis with an alleged drug peddler. Also Read - NCSC Vice-Chairman Thinks Sameer Wankhede is From Scheduled Caste, Nawab Malik Stands By His Muslim Claim

He also posted a similar photograph of Devendra Fadnavis with an alleged drug dealer. Let’s have a discussion of links between BJP and drug peddler, Malik tweeted, referring to the photograph of Amruta Fadnavis with the person. In another tweet, the minister said the person was Jaideep Rana. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mohit Kamboj Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik

चलो आज BJP और ड्रग्स पेडलर के रिश्तों पे चर्चा करते है pic.twitter.com/FVjbOQ8jvf — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Photograph of Jaideep Rana with Ex Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Sxo1diTalX — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Devendra Fadnavis, however, said Malik’s tweet reflected his mentality and claimed that he will burst a bomb after Diwali by making revelations about the minister’s underworld links, which he will also share with NCP president Sharad Pawar. Later, talking to reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said the creative team of River March, an organization working for the conservation of rivers in Mumbai, had hired this person four years ago. Fadnavis was then the chief minister of the state.

LIVE | Addressing media in Mumbai, on the baseless allegations by Nawab Malik https://t.co/OkX9dmmRfW — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 1, 2021

The former CM said he and his wife were associated with the cause of river rejuvenation. The pictures were clicked during the shooting of a theme song. There are photos along with the team, not only with my wife, but also with me. But, Nawab Malik consciously shared the photograph of my wife. This reflects his mentality, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly said.

Those people who have been photographed were brought by the ‘River March’ (organisation). There are no links of these people with me or my wife. he said.



Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession who also released her singing album in the past, has been a vocal critic of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), and has often taken to Twitter to launch attacks on the state government.

“The cracker just before the Diwali was a damp squib and it gives an impression that Malik has made some big revelation, Devendra Fadnavis said, referring to the photograph of his wife with the alleged drug peddler.

I don’t stay in a house of glass, and those having links with the underworld and drugs should not talk to me. I will furnish all the proof after Diwali. Law will take its own course, the senior BJP leader said.

Just after the former CM’s press conference, Malik tweeted, We are ready.

है तैयार हम @Dev_Fadnavis — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Devendra Fadnavis also said Malik’s attack on the NCB is an attempt to put pressure on officials of the anti-drugs agency so that the case against the NCP leader’s son-in-law is weakened.

Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier this year in a drugs case and was later granted bail by a court. Devendra Fadnavis said Malik referred to the BJP’s drug connection. He said if one goes by that logic, then the entire NCP can be termed as a drug mafia, as Malik’s son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drugs case, but he would not label the Sharad Pawar-led party with such terms.

If a photo of an unrelated man (alleged drug peddler) surfaces and makes one a drug mafia, then what should one call a party when the drug is seized, the BJP leader said, referring to the arrest of Sameer Khan by the NCB.