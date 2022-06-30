Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after BJP national president JP Nadda announced that the party’s central leadership has decided that former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis will have to be a part of the new Maharashtra government as its deputy chief minister.Also Read - Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Hold First Cabinet Meet | LIVE

Earlier today, in an unexpected move, Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, ten days after the rebel Shiv Sena leader raised a banner of revolt that culminated in the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and announced that Fadnavis will join the state government on the request of BJP president JP Nadda. Shah wrote, "Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the Maharashtra government on the request of BJP chief JP Nadda." He further tweeted, that Fadnavis's decision shows his sense of service towards the people of Maharashtra.Eknath Shinde took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan.

The dramatic announcement by Fadnavis, who will not be a part of the new dispensation, defied expectations that he would return as chief minister with the support of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction for a third term.