Mumbai, Maharashtra: Nearly two years after he took oath in a dawn ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will be taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again at 7 PM tonight, said reports. Besides, Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde is also expected to be sworn in as Deputy CM. If reports are to be believed, only 2 people will be taking oath tonight. The latest reports further claimed that both Fadnavis and Shinde are on their way to meet Governor BS Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan to stake the claim. After taking the oath, the duo are expected to address the media jointly.

This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM of Maharashtra. Addressing via Facebook LIVE last night, the Shiv Sena president said,"I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC."

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress for supporting him. "Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister. I don't want to get into the numbers' game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me", Thackeray said in his resignation speech yesterday", he added.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP has 106 MLAs. The MVA strength before the revolt in the Sena was 152 – Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44). Smaller parties and Independents, the Others, account for the remaining 29.