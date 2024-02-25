Home

Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis ‘Trying To Kill Me’, Claims Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange

Devendra Fadnavis ‘Trying To Kill Me’, Claims Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange said allegations against him were levelled once the Maratha quota bill was passed in the Maharashtra legislature on February 20.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his hunger strike demanding the implementation of the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra News: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Sunday alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to kill him. Addressing his supporters in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, Jarange said he would march to Fadnavis’s Mumbai home and stage a protest outside the premises.

Trending Now

“Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis’ official residence in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill) right away,” Jarange said in his hour-long speech during which he levelled several allegations against the BJP leader.

You may like to read

The announcement sparked chaos at the site, where the activist’s supporters had gathered in large numbers.

Even as some of them tried to take away his microphone, Jarange said he would march to Mumbai alone and all he needed was a stick for support.

He said allegations against him were levelled once the Maratha quota bill was passed in the Maharashtra legislature on February 20.

“How come these people realised my so-called mistakes now and began speaking about them,” Jarange asked.

Jarange also spoke about the “Brahminical tricks” of Fadnavis even while asserting that his allegations were not against “all Brahmins”.

“Fadnavis does not like anyone to be more popular than him. It is because of Fadnavis that police complaints were filed against Maratha activists despite their peaceful protests. The court has allowed us to protest peacefully. Then why were police complaints filed,” he told a regional news channel.

“I am not backing down from my demand to include Marathas in the OBC segment and issuing of Kunbi certificates. There was a plan to finish me by poisoning me through saline. This government is trying to demean major communities through politic tricks,” he alleged.

BJP hits back

Hitting back,BJP MLA Nitesh Rane warned Jarange that he would have to cross a “huge wall of party workers” to reach Fadnavis, adding that the quota activist was “now reading from a script”.

“He should enter politics but he should not stoop low to make such allegations against Fadnavis,” Rane said.

Mumbai BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said Jarange’s “true face” was now in the open for all to see.

“The Maharashtra government has given 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community (through a bill passed in the Legislature on February 20). Why is he continuing to protest? Fadnavis was CM for five years and everyone knows him. His image is not going to be affected by Jarange’s allegations,” Bhatkhalkar said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.