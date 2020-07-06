Maharashtra News Update: Further relaxing lockdown norms in the state, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed hostels and restaurants to open from July 8. Also Read - Maharashtra News Update: Hotels to Open Outside Containment Zones From July 8, to Operate at 33% Capacity

Issuing an order, the Maharashtra government said the hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones will resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.

The state granted permission on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols to avoid spread of the infection.

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a decision soon on reopening after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The on-going lockdown in the state will be in force till July 31.

Uddhav Thackeray, however, said the hotels in shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen.

Here are the guidelines:

1) Hotels must ensure that only asymptomatic guests are allowed.

2) The guests should be allowed only if they are using face cover/mask, which has to be worn all the time inside the hotels.

3) The guests to the hotels must use the Aarogya Setu app and are encouraged to minimise use of housekeeping services.

4) Hotels must display prominently posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures and guidelines about COVID-19.

5) With mandatory thermal screening at entrance, the hotels must ensure proper crowd management at parking lots.

6) The hotels must adopt contact-less processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet, among others, for both check-in and check-out.

7) The temperature setting of all air-conditioning devices should be in the range of 24 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius.

8) The seating arrangements in the hotels must ensure observation of social distancing norms, while gaming arcades, children’s play areas, swimming pools or gymnasium shall remain closed.

9) The rooms in the hotels should be left unoccupied for at least 24 hours after a clients stay is over.