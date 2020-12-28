New Delhi: In a significant development, the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested popular car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Connection With Drugs: Mumbai Crime Branch Begins Probe After Receiving Orders From Anil Deshmukh

However, police added that a car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Chhabria, who is known for giving futuristic makeovers to cars, was arrested under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).