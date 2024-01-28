Home

‘Disruption In Legislatures CANCEROUS For Legislatures, Democracy, Society’: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Noting that the debates have been reduced to quarrels, the VP described this as an extremely disturbing situation that calls for greater introspection amongst all stakeholders.

VP Dhankhar cautioned that the erosion of public trust in their representative bodies is the most worrisome thing. (Image: X/@VPIndia)

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Observations: Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Mumbai on Sunday expressed deep concern over the lack of discipline and decorum in legislatures. He warned that “the enormity of this decline is rendering legislatures irrelevant.”

Observing that the emergence of this ecosystem is debilitating our parliamentary democracy, VP Dhankhar cautioned that the erosion of public trust in their representative bodies is the most worrisome thing which should “engage the utmost attention of the political class of the country.”

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Mumbai on Sunday, the Vice-President called it high time for Presiding Officers to invoke their authority to enforce discipline and decorum as the lack of these is virtually shaking the very foundations of Legislatures. “Disruption in legislatures is cancerous not only for legislatures but also for democracy and society. Curbing it is not optional but an absolute necessity to save the sanctity of legislature,” he added.

Drawing an analogy with the family system, Dhankhar said, “If the child in the family is not adhering to the decorum, discipline, he has to be disciplined even to the pain of the person who is disciplining,” adding that our resolve should be to have zero accommodation for disturbance and disruption.

Stating that a strong democracy thrives not just on sound principles but on leaders committed to upholding them, he said that as presiding officers, “we bear the responsibility to be guardians of the democratic pillars. Our duty is to ensure the legislative process is meaningful, accountable, effective and transparent, giving voice to the people.”

To ensure the blossoming and flowering of democracy, VP Dhankhar called upon the legislators to believe in the 4 Ds of Dialogue, Debate, Decorum, and Deliberations, and keep away from the 2 Ds of Disturbance and Disruption.

On this occasion, the Vice-President congratulated all participants for having adopted 5 resolutions that will lay a firm foundation for Bharat@2047. These resolutions relate to the effective functioning of Legislative bodies, capacity building of Panchayati Raj Institution, adoption and promotion of emerging technologies, enforcing accountability of the executive, and the resolution to create a ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’.

Mentioning that disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning have entered our lives, the VP called upon legislators to provide mechanisms for regulating them.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of Maharashtra attended the event.

