Diwali 2021: Here's a major piece of good news for some of the Maharashtra government employees, just days ahead of Diwali festival. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Friday announced that it will be giving the highest ever Diwali bonus to BMC and BEST staff, making the festival brighter for them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and officers in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will get a bonus of Rs 20,000. Teachers/non-teaching staff in secondary schools will get Rs 10,000 as bonus, while health workers will get Rs 5,300, a livemint report said.

Last year, BMC gave a bonus of Rs 15,500 to all of its employees. Apart from this, a bonus of Rs 7750 was given to the teachers and employees of the BMC school. At the same time, a bonus of Rs 4700 was announced to the teachers kept on contract in the BMC schools, the mint report added.