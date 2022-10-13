Mumbai: Attention Mumbai folks! The Brihanumumbai Electric supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced Diwali offer to promote digital bus travel. This Diwali people in Mumbai will be able to travel on any 5 routes by BEST services at just at a cost of Rs 9. This one time offer is a move to encourage Mumbaikers to experience the convenience of digital tickets.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Chennai Police Issues Restrictions On Bursting Crackers. Check Time & Other Details Here

It is available exclusively for BEST Chalo App users and applicable for users who have never bought a Super Saver plan or a digital ticket on the BEST Chalo App before.

With this plan, users who make digital payments for the first time can take 5 trips over a period of 7 days on any route. The offer is open for both AC and non-AC buses, excluding special services like Airport routes or Hop-on Hop-off buses.

The BEST buses had issued a notification detailing about how one can avail this offer.

HOW TO AVAIL BEST BUSES DIWALI SUPER SAVER

दिवाळी सुपर सेव्हर ऑफर

१. कोणत्याही बस मार्गावर 5 फेरी रु. 9/- , 7 दिवसांसाठी वैध

२. बेस्ट चलो अॅपवर प्रथमच व्यवहार करणारे वापरकर्ते या ऑफरचा लाभ घेऊ शकतात.

३. योजना १२ ऑक्टोबर ते ३१ ऑक्टोबर २०२२ पर्यंत उपलब्ध असेल. pic.twitter.com/lt8B1xhpeK — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) October 11, 2022

Download the BEST Chalo App from playstore Go to Bus Pass in the section area Select the Diwali Offer and enter the required details Then, make an online payment of Rs 9 via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking. Once you board the bus, click of ‘Start Trip’ option Tap Your Phone on the ticket machine for validation

