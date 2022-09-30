Good News for BMC, BEST Employees, Health workers in Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a Diwali bonus for health workers including Mumbai Municipal Corporation, BEST employees and teachers. Over 93,000 employees will receive the bonus. BEST employees, BMC officials and teachers/non-teaching staff in schools will receive Rs 22,500 while health workers will receive one month’s salary as a Diwali bonus.Also Read - 30-Year-Old Model Hangs Herself At Hotel Room In Mumbai, Suicide Note Found

“Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, employees of Municipal Corporation Teachers BEST and one Month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus,” He announced. Also Read - Mumbai Cop Saves Neighbours After His Building's Meter Box Catches Fire, Hailed As A Hero | Watch

CM Shinde also praised the work done by the BMC employees during the coronavirus pandemic. ‘’Doctors, paramedics and other staff played a vital role in keeping the Covid19 situation in Mumbai under control. The expenses should be incurred on the development works but at the same time, good performers should also be encouraged. A balance has to be maintained between the development work and the welfare schemes of our employees. The citizens and employees are ours,’’ said the CM. Also Read - Mumbai Local Gets Garba Flavour As Group of Women Perform The Popular Dance | Watch

The announcement came a week after former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray dared the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to hold Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and Maharashtra Assembly polls in a month and defeat his outfit.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked his party (BJP) to show the Shiv Sena its place in the Mumbai civic polls. I dare you to try it. Shiv Sena’s relationship with the city was unbreakable and the party was deeply connected with the day-to-day life of ordinary Mumbaikars, rushing to their help whenever required,” he said.

The Shiv Sena has been ruling the Mumbai civic body for almost 30 years. In the 2017 BMC polls, the Shiv Sena won 84 seats, its lowest tally in the 227-member civic body in two decades, while the BJP considerably improved its tally and bagged 82 seats. Currently, the BMC is run by an administrator as the five-year term