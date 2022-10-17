Diwali Bonus: Ahead of Diwali 2022, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced an ex-gratia bonus to its employees. The civic body staff will be given an ex-gratia bonus of Rs 16,500. The amount will be deposited in their respective bank accounts before Diwali. The decision was taken last week during a meeting which took place between Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Administration and Municipal Employees Kamgar Sena.Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Announces Diwali Bonus For 6 Lakh Employees. Check Who Will Get Salary Hike This Time

India Today reported that Municipal Commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, Municipal Employees Union President, Bala Hardas, and General Secretary, Ravi Patil had asked for a Diwali bonus of about Rs 22,000 for the employees.

Diwali Bonus For BEST, BMC Employees

Earlier last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced a Diwali bonus for health workers including Mumbai Municipal Corporation, BEST employees and teachers.

Over 93,000 employees will receive the bonus. BEST employees, BMC officials and teachers/non-teaching staff in schools will receive Rs 22,500 while health workers will receive one month’s salary as a Diwali bonus.

“Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, employees of Municipal Corporation Teachers BEST and one Month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus,” he announced.