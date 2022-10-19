Mumbai/Maharashtra: Bringing festive cheer to 17 lakh Maharashtra government employees, the state government has decided to credit their salary for the month of November before Diwali by October 22. Besides, pensioners will also get their monthly pension on the same day.Also Read - This Airline Offers Massive Discount on Domestic, International Travel; Check Fare And Booking Details Here

The government's decision will apply to employees from the Zilla Parishad-approved and education institutes, agricultural and non-agricultural universities which get government grants, reported The Indian Express.

"The employees and officers would have gotten their October salary and pensioners their pension in November, but the government took the decision to disburse the payments early due to Diwali", a statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said.

Earlier last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced a Diwali bonus for health workers including Mumbai Municipal Corporation, BEST employees and teachers.

Over 93,000 employees will receive the bonus. BEST employees, BMC officials and teachers/non-teaching staff in schools will receive Rs 22,500 while health workers will receive one month’s salary as a Diwali bonus.

“Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, employees of Municipal Corporation Teachers BEST and one Month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus,” he announced.