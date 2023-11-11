Home

Diwali Travel Updates: Mumbai Metro Extends Service on THESE Routes, Check New Timings Here

As per the media reports, the ridership on Metro 7 and 2A (Gundavli-Dahisar-Andheri West) exceeded the 2.5 lakh mark for the first time on November 6 since the commissioning of this route.

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro, which has become the second lifeline of the city, will now run for extended hours till late at night. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revised the timings of last metro services on Lines 2A and 7. This new timetable will come into effect from today (November 11). The last service on metro rail lines 2A and 7 will be at 11pm instead of the current 10:30pm.

At present 253 services are being operated between Gundavli and Andheri West on Metro routes 2A and 7 on weekdays from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm at an interval of 7.5 to 10.5 minutes, the planning authority said.

“Due to extended metro timings, the number of services on the metro corridor will increase to 257. After 10 pm, two additional metro trips each will be operated between Dahisar West to Gundavli and between Dahanukarwadi and Andheri West,” it said.

“There was a demand to extend timings on this route during Diwali, but it has now been decided to extend this time permanently. Mumbai Metro is a sustainable and safe public transport system,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also chairman of MMRDA.

As per the media reports, the ridership on Metro 7 and 2A (Gundavli-Dahisar-Andheri West) exceeded the 2.5 lakh mark for the first time on November 6 since the commissioning of this route. Before this, the average daily ridership on this route was 2.37 lakh.

Phase 1 of metro lines 2A and 7 was inaugurated on April 2, 2022, and Phase 2 was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, 2023, establishing Mumbai’s first integrated metro network.

Phase 1 of metro lines 2A and 7 was inaugurated on April 2, 2022, and Phase 2 was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, 2023, establishing Mumbai's first integrated metro network.