Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has urged his party workers to not perform 'Maha Aarti' that was scheduled for Tuesday (May 3). Taking to Twitter, Thackeray asked his supporters to not go ahead with the event on May 3 as he doesn't want to create any obstacles during the Eid festival. This comes a day after MNS President said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for the removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if it was not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

Addressing a public rally in Aurangabad yesterday, in which he was termed as "Hindu Jananayak", the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," he said. Continuing to target Sharad Pawar, he once again accused the NCP chief of playing caste politics in Maharashtra and said he was allergic to the word 'Hindu'.