Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he doesn’t think a night curfew or another lockdown needs to be imposed in the state even though many people suggested him to do so. Also Read - Italy Detects New Mutated Coronavirus Strain in UK Returnee, Travel Halted From Britain

“Many people suggested me to impose night curfew or lockdown in the state. But I don’t think night curfew or another lockdown should be imposed,” Thackeray said while addressing a press conference via video conferencing. Also Read - Health Ministry Calls Urgent Meeting Today To Discuss New Coronavirus Strain In UK

He also inspected ongoing metro construction work at Gundawali (Andheri) Kandivali and Dahisar. Also Read - Worst is Over, First Coronavirus Vaccine Shot in Any Week of January: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Maharashtra currently has 62,218 active coronavirus cases, which is the highest in the country. 17,81,841 have recovered so far in the state while 48,648 have died.

With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

(With ANI inputs)