Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Sanjay Latkar on Tuesday issued prohibitory order against taking photographs/videos of floating idols after immersion here. 
“Dy CP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar issued prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC against taking photographs/videos or publishing half-submerged or floating Goddess Durga idols after immersion. Order to be in effect from October 5th to 7th”, news agency ANI reported.  

Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had prohibited immersion of POP-based idols in water bodies for Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals. It had issued several guidelines for the citizens, idol makers and sellers, and the civic agencies regarding control of pollution during the festive season.
