Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Sanjay Latkar on Tuesday issued prohibitory order against taking photographs/videos of floating idols after immersion here.

“Dy CP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar issued prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC against taking photographs/videos or publishing half-submerged or floating Goddess Durga idols after immersion. Order to be in effect from October 5th to 7th”, news agency ANI reported.