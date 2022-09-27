Durga Puja 2022: Section 144 to be Imposed in Mumbai To Maintain Law & Order. Deets Here
Section 144 to be Imposed in Mumbai: "Dy CP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar issued prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC against taking photographs/videos or publishing half-submerged or floating Goddess Durga idols after immersion. Order to be in effect from October 5th to 7th", news agency ANI reported.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.
|
Published Date: September 27, 2022 4:40 PM IST
Updated Date: September 27, 2022 4:47 PM IST