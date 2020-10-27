New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday at around 4:10 AM. Also Read - Man Sets Self Ablaze in Maharashtra's Kohlapur

The earthquake occurred 96km north-northeast of Nagpur, according to National Center for Seismology. Also Read - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Taking to Twitter, the National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 27-10-2020, 04:10:50 IST, Lat: 21.92 and Long: 79.50, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 96km NNE of Nagpur, Maharashtra, India for more information.” Also Read - Moderate-Intensity Earthquakes Hit Manipur & Sikkim, No Damage or Loss of Life Reported

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 27-10-2020, 04:10:50 IST, Lat: 21.92 & Long: 79.50, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 96km NNE of Nagpur, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/1njb2dr8CF pic.twitter.com/Bb1cxNbIn3 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 26, 2020

Earlier last month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported near Mumbai. The epicentre of the earthquake was 104 km north (N) of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, the agency had said.