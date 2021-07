Mumbai: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Maharashtra’s Palghar area on Thursday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The earthquake hit the area around 7.07 am today morning. Also Read - ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, Playing XIs For Today's Match 15 & 16 at 4:30 PM IST July 1 Thursday

