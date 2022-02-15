Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at 10 locations linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra – nine in Mumbai and one in Thane – as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions, official sources said.Also Read - 'Will Drop Hydrogen Bomb Tomorrow 10 AM to Expose Fadnavis' Underworld Connection': Nawab Malik Reacts to Link With Dawood Ibrahim

The sealed residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, late Haseena Parkar was opened by a team of ED officials and raided in the early morning.

The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, sources said.

Mumbai: ED officials opened the sealed residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and conducted a search inside the house. (Visuals from outside Parkar's residence) pic.twitter.com/nFWqEhzqdA — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

The anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion and illegal property deals, the sources said.

Sources have said that they recovered a few incriminating documents during the raid. The ED also detained a person from Mumbai in connection with its investigation.

They said some political links to these shady deals are also under the radar of the agency. A politician of Maharashtra is also under the lens of ED for links with Dawood Ibrahim, a source said.

Dawood is still controlling the real estate business through his middlemen. The money is sent to him and his aides through the Hawala network. This money is further allegedly being used by different terror modules to spread anti-national and terrorists activities across India. It is learnt that Pakistan’s ISI is supporting Dawood in running his business and to spread terror activities from the money earned from the business.