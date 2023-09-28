Home

Eid-E-Milad: Maharashtra Govt Announces Public Holiday On Sept 29

Maharashtra Govt has declared a public holiday on September 29 as Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi coincided on Thursday.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government announced a public holiday for September 29, Wednesday, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. This decision was made because both Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad fall on the same day, which is Thursday, September 28, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The announcement came following a request from the All India Khilafat Committee, a prominent religious and social organization, to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They urged him to consider declaring a public holiday to facilitate the effective management of the coinciding religious events.

“The State Govt has declared a public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. This decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on 28th. All India Khilafat Committee has requested CM @mieknathshinde regarding this,” the CMO said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

This year, Eid-e-Milad will be observed on September 27 in Saudi Arabia and on September 28 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other parts of the Indian subcontinent region.

Processions are taken out on the occasions of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai and other places, a delegation of All India Khilafat has hence requested the chief minister to find a solution to it, the statement read.

“The delegation has requested that a holiday be declared on Friday, September 29, so that the police can make arrangements for the processions on both days (September 28 and 29). The state government has decided to announce a government holiday on Friday as well,” the PTI quoted Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde statement.

Anant Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed on the fourteenth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It also serves as the concluding day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, known as Ganesh Chaudas, during which devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idols in water.

Eid-e-Milad, on the other hand, commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and gatherings.

