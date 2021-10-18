Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday night issued an order prohibiting all processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district and another in Mumbai Suburban district in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Mumbai Awaiting Guidelines to Vaccinate Children Against COVID: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Only five trucks are allowed per procession with a maximum of five persons on each truck, with the prior permission of police, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai said in the order. Also Read - Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Know its Date, History And Significance

Check full guidelines issued by Mumbai Police for Eid-e-Milad 2021 here:

