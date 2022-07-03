A day before the crucial vote in the Maharashtra assembly to prove its majority, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been declared the leader of the legislative assembly while the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary and Sunil Prabhu has been declared invalid. Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as the chief whip.Also Read - Shiv Sena Office In Maharashtra Assembly Sealed After Two Groups Claim It

