Mumbai: Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion against Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, will take oath as the new Maharashtra chief minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. The development comes moments after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the new state government.

Devendra Fadnavis said he won’t be a part of the new Maharashtra government but will provide external support. “I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly,” Fadnavis said. Earlier, it was speculated that Devendra Fadnavis may return as the new Maharashtra chief minister.

Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the new Maharashtra chief minister today (June 30) at 7.30 pm, Devendra Fadnavis said.

What Eknath Shinde said on taking oath as new Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde, who also addressed the joint press conference with Devendra Fadnavis, said he did not rebel against the MVA government where he served as a minister for “power”. “Had to take this decision for Maharashtra. Could not work for the people even while I was in the government (MVA). I did not take this decision for power,” Eknath Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde said the decision to topple Uddhav Thackeray-led government was made to commit to “Balasaheb’s Hindutva”. “The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb’s Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us. We went to former CM Thackeray with our constituency’s grievances and development work along with advising him on need for improvement as we started realising that it would be difficult for us to win the next elections. We demanded for a natural alliance with BJP,” Eknath Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde said, “A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena…We have fought this battle so far with their help…I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me – let alone break that trust.”

Eknath Shinde also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for choosing him to serve as the chief minister of Maharashtra. “BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn’t take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb’s Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state,” Eknath Shinde said.

This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister after over a dozen of Shiv Sena MLAs, who left Mumbai and camped in a Guwahati hotel, rebelled against the MVA government and refused to return.