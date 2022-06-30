Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement on Thursday. The announcement from the BP came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.Also Read - Maharashtra Picture Abhi Baaki Hai: Eknath Shinde to be New CM, Fadnavis Won't be Part of Govt | LIVE

Earlier it was reported that Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels. However, Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 PM on Thursday.

The MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed after Eknath Shinde along with over two dozen party lawmakers rebelled against the Shiv Sena. The rebellion later led to uncertainty over the future of the MVA government in the state.

In a dramatic development, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post of chief minister after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test in the assembly.

Who is Eknath Shinde?