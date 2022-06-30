Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement on Thursday. The announcement from the BP came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.Also Read - Maharashtra Picture Abhi Baaki Hai: Eknath Shinde to be New CM, Fadnavis Won't be Part of Govt | LIVE
Earlier it was reported that Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels. However, Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 PM on Thursday.
The MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed after Eknath Shinde along with over two dozen party lawmakers rebelled against the Shiv Sena. The rebellion later led to uncertainty over the future of the MVA government in the state.
In a dramatic development, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post of chief minister after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test in the assembly.
Who is Eknath Shinde?
- Eknath Shinde is one of the senior-most leaders of the Shiv Sena who was the minister of urban affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra.
- After rebellion, Eknath Shinde along with other rebel MLAs moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat and then to Guwahati.
- Eknath Shinde was born in 1964 and hails from the Maratha community.
- Eknath Shinde is said to have left education early to make a living. However, after becoming the minister in 2014, Shinde resumed his studies and graduated in education from Yashvantrao Chavan Open University, Maharashtra.
- Eknath Shinde began his political career in 1997 when he was elected to Thane Municipal Corporation as corporator for the first time.
- Shinde in 2001 became leader of the house in Thane Municipal Corporation and was elected to Thane Municipal Corporation for the second time in 2002.
- Shinde won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election for the first time in 2004 from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane.