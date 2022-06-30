Mumbai, Maharashtra: In a dramatic twist to political events in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister. “Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30 pm today,” Fadnavis announced in a joint media briefing today. The BJP leader also asserted that he won’t be part of the Shinde-led government. “I wouldn’t be part of the government. After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government,” Fadnavis told reporters, claiming that Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored them and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that’s why these MLAs intensified their voices.Also Read - Who is Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra’s New Chief Minister?

Supporters of Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde celebrate outside Vidhan Bhavan.

A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena, claimed Eknath Shinde.

We have fought this battle so far with their help…I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me – let alone break that trust, said Maharashtra CM-designate Eknath Shinde.

We went to former CM Thackeray with our constituency’s grievances & development work along with advising him on need for improvement as we started realizing that it would be difficult for us to win the next elections. We demanded for a natural alliance with BJP, said Eknath Shinde.

The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb’s Hindutva & for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us: Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that’s why these MLAs intensified their voices: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood.

They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde hold a joint press conference

Shiv Sainiks have supported Eknath Shinde, said Fadnavis

MVA delayed several projects, claimed Fadnavis

Mandate was for BJP and Sena in 2019m, says Fadnavis

Hindutva was insulted under MVA sarkar, claimed Fadnavis

Sorry state of affairs under MVA government. Shiv Sena allied with Savarkar opposers

BJP, Sena had fought Maharashtra polls together, says Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP won 105 seats in Maharashtra election, says Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis, rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde address media jointly.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, a leading news channel reported that total 38 MLAs will be sworn in as Ministers.

Of the total 38, 21 are expected to be from the BJP, and 13 from the rebel Shiv Sena.

On July 1, 14 MLAs, seven from each side, will be sworn in.

The next round of swearing-in may commence on July 3.

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government

Thackeray’s Resignation

The hectic political developments come a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM of Maharashtra. Addressing people via Facebook LIVE last night, the Shiv Sena president said,”I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC.”

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress for supporting him. “Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister. I don’t want to get into the numbers’ game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me”, Thackeray said in his resignation speech yesterday”, he added.