Mumbai, Maharashtra: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that had Union Home Minister Amit Shah stuck to his promise of making a Sena leader Chief Minister for 2.5 years there would have been no Maha Vikas Aghadi government. His statement comes a day after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. "About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi", Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing reporters at Sena Bhavan today.

Maharashtra Crisis: Here are 3 quotes from Uddhav Thackeray’s address:-

The manner in which Govt has been formed & a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could’ve been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time).

This CM (Eknath Shinde) is not a Shiv Sena CM.

Don’t project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don’t change the proposal for the metro shed. Don’t toy with the environment of Mumbai, said Thackeray.

“Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest,” the former CM said.

Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people’s vote.

For the unversed, CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, in their first Cabinet meeting held after assuming power on Thursday, overturned the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision of moving the Metro 3 car shed from Aarey in Mumbai.