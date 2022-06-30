Eknath Shinde Oath Taking Ceremony Latest Update: Putting an end to the week-long political turmoil in the state, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with him, Devendra Fadnavis also took oath as deputy chief minister of the state. Both the leaders were administered the oath of service by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Who Gets Shiv Sena?

Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe just before taking the oath of service. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath. Also Read - Twist In The Tale: Eknath Shinde Sworn-In As Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis His Deputy | LIVE

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/F7GpqxGozq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda announced that Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, soon after Fadnavis said he will not be in the government.

Significantly, Fadnavis sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. However, his announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

“Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me,” Shinde told after the ceremony.

Notably, the oath-taking ceremony was done a day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post in the wake of a major rebellion in the Shiv Sena legislators that led to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

After a string of fast-paced developments, the BJP decided to support a minority government headed by Shinde from outside. The two-member cabinet will be expanded soon with more MLAs inducted as ministers from the Shinde group of Shiv Sena and the BJP, party sources told news agency IANS.