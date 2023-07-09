Home

Emotional Reunion Of 45-Day-Old Leopard Cub With Mother In Maharashtra

Trap cameras were set up that captured the mother leopard slowly approaching the field in the dark hours.

The Wildlife SOS team provided hydration therapy to treat the cub.

Leopard Cub Reunited With Mother: In a collaborative effort, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department reunited a 45-day-old male leopard cub with its mother near Chas village in Pune district. The cub was provided the necessary treatment by the Wildlife SOS veterinary team after the forest department officials safely rescued the cub.

Earlier this week, a leopard cub was discovered near an onion storage house in Chas village, located in the Manchar Forest Range of Pune district. Accustomed to catching occasional glimpses of leopards around the area, the villagers immediately reported the incident to the forest department. Soon after the cub was rescued by the forest officials, it was brought to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar which is operated by Wildlife SOS.

After a thorough examination of the cub, it was discovered to be an extremely young male cub, approximately 1.5 months old.

Dr. Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “We observed that the cub was alert, but a little dehydrated. This was possibly due to the weather conditions as it’s monsoon and the rains brought the temperature down. We, therefore, provided the necessary hydration therapy to improve the cub’s health.”

Once deemed fit, the team arranged for the cub to be returned on the same evening to the location where it was found. Trap cameras were set up that captured the mother leopard slowly approaching the field in the dark hours. She gently picked up the cub by the scruff of his neck and retreated to a safer location.

