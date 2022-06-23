Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: A day after Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to Shiv Sena rebels amid political crisis in the state, an MLA in the Eknath Shinde camp on Thursday wrote a lacerating letter accusing the Maharashtra Chief Minister for “shutting his doors to them” and neglecting his own party leaders for years.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Can Shiv Sena Disqualify Eknath Shinde Using Anti-Defection Law? | Explained

The Maharashtra chief minister, who has often been accused of inaccessibility by his MLAs, in a Facebook live yesterday said he was moving out of his official Chief Minister's home "Varsha" and returning to "Matoshree". However, he urged all the rebel MLAs to come to him and say it to his face if they wanted him out as Chief Minister.

But the chief minister's courtesy was never extended in the past two-and-a-half years, rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat wrote in his letter to Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Shirsat in the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Eknath Shinde took the step of going against the party leadership as Sena MLAs, who faced “humilitation” for the last two-and-a-half years, persuaded him to do so.

“Yesterday we were pleased to see people at Varsha. We were denied entry to the Chief Minister’s house for 2.5 years. We were made to wait for hours outside his gates,” wrote Sanjay Shirsat. “Shinde-ji’s doors were always open to us,” he wrote.

He said in the letter that while the Shiv Sena legislators had no access to the chief minister, the Congress and NCP were getting all the attention, he claimed in the letter.

Shirsat, the MLA from Aurangabad (West) Assembly constituency, in the letter also claimed that despite the Shiv Sena being in power and having its own chief minister, the coterie around Thackeray never allowed them access to ‘Varsha’, the CM’s official residence.

“There was no question of going to ‘Mantralaya’, the state secretariat, because the chief minister never came there,” he said in the letter.

Notably, the letter was posted by Eknath Shinde on his Twitter handle, claiming these were the sentiments of the Sena MLAs.

At present, Eknath Shinde is camping with some rebel MLAs in Assam’s Guwahati city, plunging the Sena-led Maharashtra government into a crisis.

In the letter, Shirsat said Eknath Shinde opened doors for the party MLAs to listen to their grievances, issues about development work in their constituencies and related fund, and problems with allies Congress and NCP.

“Only Shinde heard us out and took steps to resolve all the problems. The party MLAs persuaded Shinde to take this step (of revolt) for the rights of all the legislators,” Shirsat said in the letter.