Mumbai: An 89-year-old retired Army man allegedly killed his wife and daughter, who were both bedridden, in Mumbai. The accused identified as Purushottam Singh Gandhok slit the throats of his 81-year-old wife and 55-year-old mentally challenged daughter at their home in Andheri East and later surrendered before Meghwadi police.

Gandhok had told police that he did not want his ailing wife Jasbir Kaur and daughter Kamaljit Kaur to suffer more and he had "suffered 10 traumatic years" taking care of them, according to a report by Times Of India.

After killing them, Gandhok dialed his elder daughter, Gurbinder Kaur, and informed her of the crime, police said. Police said Gandhok appeared "calm and composed" when they entered the flat where the bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a pool of blood.

“Gandhok is an ex-serviceman (from the Army). He used a kitchen knife to slit his wife and daughter’s throats. He is stable and said he committed the offence because he was unable to see their pain and was unable to take care of their daily needs,” DCP (Zone X) Maheshwar Reddy was quoted as saying in the report.

Gandhok had been booked on murder charges and further probe is underway.