Mumbai: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of a residential society he lives in, at Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, reported news agency PTI quoting a police official.

Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later, the official said.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.