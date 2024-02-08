Home

Ex-Maha Minister Baba Siddique Quits Congress; To Join Ajit Pawar-Led NCP

Baba Siddique did not give any specific reason for quitting the Congress, saying that "some things are better left unsaid and some decisions are painful, but they have to be taken."

Maharashtra Politics: In a body blow to the Maharashtra Congress, former state Minister Baba Ziauddin Siddique, Thursday announced his resignation from the party. Popularly known as Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra Minister and a prominent Muslim face of the Mumbai Congress also revealed that he will be joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Siddique is the second senior Mumbai Congress leader to quit the party this year and join the opposition camp after former Union minister Milind Deora joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in January.

“I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect,” he said in a post on X.

“There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey,” he added.

Notably, Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique is currently the Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

Asked whether Zeeshan will follow in his footsteps, Siddique said he will take his own call.

‘Some things better left unsaid’

Talking to reporters, Baba Siddique did not give any specific reason for quitting the Congress, saying that “some things are better left unsaid and some decisions are painful, but they have to be taken.”

The 66-year-old leader, who served as a minister during the Congress-NCP coalition regime in Maharashtra, later announced that will be joining the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

“I will go with the Ajit Pawar group. My journey will be from Congress to Nationalist Congress Party,” Siddique told reporters, adding that he will hold a rally on February 10 which will be attended by corporators and Zilla Parishad members from across Maharashtra.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, recognized as the real NCP by the Election Commission earlier this week, is part of the ruling coalition in the state.

Philanthropist

During the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, Siddique had earned praise for arranging highly sought-after medicines for needy patients.

The politician is also known for his grand Iftar parties which are attended by top Bollywood stars.

(With PTI inputs)

