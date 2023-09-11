Home

Maharashtra

EXCLUSIVE: Renuka Gaikwad Campaigns For Better Sanitation Facilities At Bus Stations in Maharashtra

Nguvu Change Leader Renuka Gaikwad recently launched a campaign ‘Pee With Dignity’ to address the unhygienic conditions of public toilets for women in Maharashtra.

Renuka, who commutes on an MSRTC bus twice a week, has personally gone through an agonising time.

Mumbai: Nearly a whopping 1.6 million women passengers travel by MSRTC buses in Maharashtra daily and a few of them have noticed the unhygienic condition of public toilets at bus terminals in the state. However, a woman passenger from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar thought of doing something to address the issue. After years of suffering from filthy public toilets at bus stations, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Nguvu Change leader Renuka Gaikwad recently launched a campaign ‘Pee With Dignity’ to address the unhygienic conditions of public toilets for women at the bus stations of Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation (MSRTC).

Renuka Gaikwad Launches Online Campaign

As the 75th Marathwada Liberation Day approaches (September 17), she has started an online petition to highlight the deplorable hygiene standards of MSRTC’s public toilets. Notably, her online petition is a strong reminder to Maharashtra that to thrive in an equitable way with pride, basic amenities like sanitation must reach every citizen.

Renuka, who commutes on an MSRTC bus twice a week, has personally gone through an agonising time and also observed the difficulties thousands of other women face due to unhygienic public toilets.

Renuka Gets Training in Digital Campaigning

She recently was trained in digital campaigning skills with the ‘She Creates Change’ program of the Nguvu Collective, and this sparked off the ‘Pee With Dignity’ campaign idea in her.

Speaking to India.com about her online campaign, Renuka said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a 50% concession in fares for women commuters of MSRTC in March this year and the state government’s intention was to create a significant uptick in female ridership is laud-worthy.

What Health Issues Women Face

“Yet, for women, bus rides continue to be traumatic experiences, and they endure serious health issues because of unhygienic toilets. Incentivising bus rides alone is not enough. I appeal to the Maharashtra government to provide clean and hygienic toilets in our bus stations,” Renuka says.

She further said that she was forced to withhold herself because the toilets at these bus stations are poorly maintained. “I even avoid drinking water when I travel, which results in dehydration, and fatigue, and I even risk a urinary tract infection because I cannot bring myself to use these toilets,” she says.

